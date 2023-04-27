Carl Palmer sends fans message after heart surgery

Emerson, Lake & Palmer drummer Carl Palmer has sent fans a message after undergoing heart surgery in London yesterday.

Palmer posted the message on his Facebook page, saying: "This morning, Carl underwent a successful Ablation procedure to restore sinus rhythm as he was previously in Atrial Fibrillation.

"Carl would to thank his Consultant Cardiologist, Dr. Tushar Salukhe, who performed the procedure, and all the wonderful attending staff on the Sir Reginald Wilson Ward at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London who have been looking after him today."

Palmer and his band will start their Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer 2023 Summer tour in the US in July. The tour will feature Palmer and band Paul Bielatowicz on guitars and Simon Fitzpatrick on bass, performing live alongside video footage of his late ELP bandmates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake. The footage is taken from the band's 1992 performance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

“The film ELP made of its sold out run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had everything we needed to make these tours happen," Palmer explains. "We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance of my band that brings back the magic of ELP.”

You can view the US dates below. Prog wishes Carl a speedy recovery.

Jul 08: West Jefferson Saloon Studios Live, NC

Jul 11: Green Bay Epic Centre, WI

Jul 13: Fort Wayne Foellinger Theater, IN

Jul 14: Erie Warner Theater, PA

Jul 15: Lorain Lorain Theater, OH

Jul 21: Warren Robins Theater, OH

Jul 23: Columbus Southern Theater, OH

Jul 28: Glenside Keswick Theater, PA

Jul 29: Westbury L.I. The Space At Westbury, NY

