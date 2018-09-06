Carl Palmer, Rick Wakeman and Justin Hayward at the very first Progressive Music Awards

The 2018 Progressive Music Awards are just one week away! Your votes, which flooded in in their hundreds of thousands, have been counted. The winners have been decided. The guest presenters have been arranged. The live music has been sorted. The invites have gone out. A sense of excited anticipation reigns...

So we thought we'd dig into the archives and bring you some of the footage of the six previous Progressive Music Awards over the next seven days. Here, from the very first one, in Kew Gardens back in 2012, we had the BBC Breakfast team down to find out what it was all about. With tongue slightly-in-cheek (although I can tell you the reporter himself was a massive prog rock fan) he chatted to the likes of Carl Palmer, Phil Manzanera, Rick Wakeman, Justin Hayward and more about why the awards were happening and the enduring appeal of progressive music.

You'll be able to watch this year's ceremony live on the Prog Facebook page. We'll be revealing all the details nearer the time. But for now, sit back and enjoy how the BBC covered the very first Progressive Music Awards...