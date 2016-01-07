Carl Palmer, Focus, Curved Air for Cambridge

Carl Palmer’s ELP Experience, Focus and Curved Air have been named as headliners for this year’s Cambridge Rock Festival.

It takes place on the weekend of August 4-7 at the Haggis Farm Polo Club, Barton, UK.

Also confirmed are the reunited Pink Fairies, HeKz, Purson, The Mentulls, Hazel O’Connor, Cregan And Co, Walkway, Yossarian, Malayan Blues, Doris Brendel and Derecho.

Organisers say: “With classic rock, blues, progressive rock and metal, all stages are covered. The festival has some great food stalls – and it’s renowned for its 70 real ales, ciders, wines and lager.”

Further acts will be announced in due course. Tickets are on sale now via the festival website.