Career-spanning Andwella vinyl box set to be released

Northern Ireland psych quartet Andwella are to have their three studio albums repackaged and reissued as To Dream and released through Numero Group on March 15. You can watch a unboxing video for the new set below.

The band released three studio albums, Love And Poetry as Andwella's Dream in 1969, and both World's End (1970) and People's People (1971) as simply Andwella, all through the Reflection Record label. All theee albums are now collection in three-vinyl box set which also features an ephemera-packed booklet.

Andwella formed in 1968 as a trio called The Method, featuring Dave Lewis (guitar/keyboard/vocals), Nigel Smith (bass/vocals) and Gordon Barton (drums), and who recorded Love And Poetry, renamed Andwella's Dream. Dave McDougall on guitar and vocals later joined the Andwella line-up for the band's final two releases.

Post Andwella, Lewis went on to have a solo career as a singer-songwriter, supporting Fairport Concention and Don McLean and whose Happy To Be On An Island In The Sun was a hit for Demis Roussos.

Lewis will play a one-off live show at St Pancras Old Church in London on April 18.

