Cannibal Corpse reveal details of 13th album

Death metallers Cannibal Corpse are hoping 13 is a lucky number as they prepare to release new album A Skeletal Domain.

After 12 big hitting records the band are lining up their 13th for a September release date.

And they have made one track from the album – _Sadistic Embodiment _– available to stream. See below for audio.

Bass player Alex Webster recently described A Skeletal Domain as “evil”.

He said: “Some of it, it’s very evil-sounding stuff. So I think our fans will be very happy. There’s nothing on here that’s even a million miles close to being a sellout. It’s definitely full-on evil death metal. I think everyone will enjoy it.”

Cannibal Corpse: A Skeletal Domain tracklist