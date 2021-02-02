Cannibal Corpse’s gut-ripping new song Inhumane Harvest will smash your pandemic blues into tiny pieces

Cannibal Corpse have released Inhumane Harvest, the first single from new album Violence Unimagined, which is due out on April 16 via Metal Blade.

The hyper-heavy bruiser is the first new music from the death metal icons since Red Before Black.

“It really follows the path we've been going down for a few years now,” bassist Alex Webster says of Violence Unimagined. “I think we approach the writing in a similar way most every time: each of us try to write the heaviest, most memorable songs we can. We want each song to have its own identifiable character. Showing my age, I like to say you can ‘drop the needle’ on any point of one of our albums and quickly tell which song you're listening to.”

Inhuman Harvest is the first Cannibal Corpse song to feature new guitarist Erik Rutan, formerly of Morbid Angel and Hate Eternal. He replaces Pat O’Brien, who was arrested in December 2018 on charges of burglary with assault or battery, and aggravated assault on a police officer. Rutan also produced Violence Unimagined.

“I think the most noticeable difference on this record will be the addition of Erik to the band,” continues Webster. “He wrote three full songs for the record, music and lyrics, and his songwriting and guitar playing have added something new, and I think his musical style integrated into ours very well.”

Two different pieces of cover art for Violence Unimagined – a predictably odious original and a slightly tamer censored version – have been shared. Both were created by Vince Locke, who has painted every Cannibal Corpse studio album cover since 1990 debut Eaten Back To Life.

(Image credit: Metal Blade)

Cannibal Corpse: Violence Unimagined tracklisting

1. Murderous Rampage

2. Necrogenic Resurrection

3. Inhumane Harvest

4. Condemnation Contagion

5. Surround, Kill, Devour

6. Ritual Annihilation

7. Follow the Blood

8. Bound and Burned

9. Slowly Sawn

10. Overtorture

11. Cerements of the Flayed