Cannibal Corpse announce 29-date US tour

Cannibal Corpse have announced a US tour which will take place this winter.

They’ve lined up the run of 29 dates in support of their latest album Red Before Black, which launched in November last year via Metal Blade Records.

They’ll hit the road with Hate Eternal and Harm’s Way, with the shows kicking off at The Music Farm in Columbia on November 2 and they'll bring the curtain down with a set at The Culture Room, Fort Lauderdale, on December 6.

Speaking about their latest album, bassist Alex Webster said: “Throughout our career, we've tried to improve the precision of both our musical execution and our album production, while still maintaining full-on aggression.

“Red Before Black continues in that direction but might go even further on the aggressive side of things. It's definitely precise, but it has a rawness to it that goes beyond anything we've done recently.”

Drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz added: “We really worked super hard crafting these songs, practicing them, and getting them where we wanted to be more so than on any of our previous albums.

“And as Alex said, musically I think it's the rawest sound we've had – and at the same time I think it's our most focused, tightest, and catchiest record.”

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday (July 20).

Cannibal Corpse, Hate Eternal & Harm’s Way 2018 US tour dates

Nov 02: Columbia The Music Farm, SC

Nov 03: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Nov 04: Norfolk Shaka's Live, VA

Nov 05: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Nov 07: Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Nov 08: Providence Fete, RI

Nov 09: Jersey City White Eagle Hall, NJ

Nov 10: Rochester Anthology, NY

Nov 11: Columbus Skully's, OH

Nov 13: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Nov 14: Toledo Civic Music Hall, OH

Nov 15: Bloomington The Castle Theater, IL

Nov 16: Palatine Durty Nelly’s, IL

Nov 17: Madison The Majestic Theater, WI

Nov 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Nov 20: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Nov 21: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Nov 23: Corpus Christi House of Rock, TX

Nov 24: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 25: Baton Rouge The Varsity Theater, LA

Nov 27: Lexington Cosmic Charlies, KY

Nov 28: Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls Theatre, PA

Nov 29: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Nov 30: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Dec 01: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

Dec 03: Memphis Growlers, TN

Dec 04: Athens Georgia Theater, GA

Dec 05: Orlando The Abbey, FL

Dec 06: Ft. Lauderdale The Culture Room, FL