Campbell marries partner Caitlin

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell has tied the knot with long-term partner Caitlin Phaneuf.

The couple got married on Friday, the guitarist says on Facebook. He adds: “We had a great ceremony featuring family and friends and the Leppard band and crew. So happy.”

Phaneuf has previously worked as a member of the Def Leppard road crew.

In the same Facebook post, Campbell said his treatment for cancer was continuing and that he was going through a bout of chemotherapy.

Last year he revealed he was suffering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was in remission in November, but is set to undergo stem cell treatment in September after the cancer returned.

Def Leppard are working on a new album, due for release in 2015.