Camel's Guy LeBlanc dead at 54

Camel keyboardist Guy LeBlanc has died after a battle with cancer.

The 54-year-old was forced to sit out the band’s tour dates last year after being diagnosed with kidney cancer which later spread to his bones.

Camel have issued a statement in which they confirm LeBlanc died on Monday (April 27). They say: “It is with a hugely heavy heart that we announce the gentle passing of our friend and keyboard player, Guy LeBlanc. We are unable to adequately express the sorrow we are experiencing at this time. Our hearts are with his family, Shirley, Natasha and Kayleigh LeBlanc.”

LeBlanc was put on radiation treatment after his diagnosis and his 2014 touring duties were taken up by Dutch musician Ton Scherpenzeel.

At the time, LeBlanc said: “I had hoped to be in a stable course of treatment so I could join my buddies again for the March tour, which is now upon us, but developments in the last couple of weeks have made it necessary for me to bow out of this tour so that I may focus on my recovery and the recommendations of my doctors.”

As well as his work with Camel, LeBlanc ran his own band Nathan Mahl and also put out a number of solo records.

Camel are due to headline the Prog stage at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.