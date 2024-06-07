Caligula's Horse release new Digital Deluxe Edition of latest album Charcoal Grace

Fresh from their recent UK tour dates, Australian prog rockers Caligula's Horse have announced a new Digital Deluxe Edition of their latest album Charcoal Grace. The new edition, out today, is only available on digital platforms and includes both the full studio album as well as instrumental versions of each track.

"There are so many layers and motifs within the composition of Charcoal Grace," says signer Jim Grey, "and we’re excited to share this deluxe instrumental version of the album with you to hear even more depths and emotional moments you may not have discovered yet. Also none of those pesky distracting vocals, am I right?"

At the same time the band have also released a brand new Charcoal Grace tab book with guitar jam tracks.

Having completed their recent European tour Caligula's Horse return to their nativ Australia for live dates there and in New Zealand as well. They will play:

Jun 14: AUS Adelaide Unibar

Jun 15: AUS Perth Magnet House

Jun 22: AUS Canberra The Baso

Jul 4: NZ Wellington MEOW

Jul 5: NZ Auckland Whammy Bar

Jul 6: NZ Christchurch (Rock Monsters Festival)

You can check out the new edition of Charcoal Grace here.

Get Charcoal Grace tab book.