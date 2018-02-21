Caligula's Horse Announced For ProgPower Europe

Rising Aussie prog rockers Caligula’s Horse have been announced for this year’s ProgPower Europe festival.

The long-running European prog festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this year at Sjiwa Baarlo. Already announced are fast-rising Norwegian prog rockers Major Parkinson, UK prog doom metallers Dvne, Greek prog metallers Need, Romania’s The Thirteenth Sun, UK prog metallers Ramage Inc. and UK metallers Voices. There are seven more bands to be announced.

This year’s ProgPower Europe takes place between October 5-8. Tickets are available from the ProgPower Europe website.