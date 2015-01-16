California Breed are ‘no more’

Glenn Hughes’ latest band California Breed have split less than a year after they announced their existence.

The band were formed from the ashes of Black Country Communion, who collapsed in 2013, and recently completed a tour of the UK in support of Slash – although they’d already lost drummer Jason Bonham before hitting the road.

Now the trio, featuring young guitarist Andrew Watt and ex Queens Of The Stone Age sticksman Joey Castillo, say via Twitter: “We are no more… another thing we couldn’t keep together.” An additional Facebook post reads: “The band is over. What a logo though, right?”

Watt has added via Facebook: “I put everything I had into this band. All I can say is I was in it for the long haul. This is not the end – it is truly the beginning.”

Supergroup BCC collapsed after a breakdown of relations between Hughes and guitarist Joe Bonamassa. In February 2014 Hughes, Bonham and Watt announced California Breed – but the drummer left in August after recording their self-titled album.

Hughes said of the move: “I have no disrespect for Jason, only tons of love – it’s just that he chose to work with other people, when in fact he should be working with California Breed.”

Bonham had commented: “I love those guys – but it wasn’t going to work out for me.”