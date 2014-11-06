Bonham won’t return to California Breed

Glenn Hughes has confirmed drummer Jason Bonham won’t be returning to California Breed.

The band have just wrapped up a US tour with former Queens Of The Stone Age sticksman Joey Castillo filling in on drum duties. He’ll also be behind the kit for their upcoming run of UK dates which start later this month.

And Hughes reveals Bonham’s other projects were getting in the way of his duties with the band – something the veteran bassist couldn’t understand.

He tells The Rocktologist: “His other commitments were getting in the way of his California Breed schedule. I have no disrespect for Jason, only tonnes of love. It’s just that he chose to work with other people when in fact he should be working with California Breed.

“I’m a workaholic – when I’m working on an album or doing tours, I give it all, heart and soul. For some reason Jason didn’t want to be part of that. And it’s OK – we’ve moved on.”

Hughes is full of praise for Castillo after the US gigs, and reveals he’s the heaviest drummer he’s ever worked with.

He continues: “He’s fitting in fantastic. He’s a really powerful drummer – almost animalistic. Joey’s probably the heaviest drummer I’ve played with, and I’ve played with a lot of drummers. He’s a big guy and really beats the shit out of the drums.”

California Breed released their self-titled debut earlier this year – but Hughes insists he will record another solo album in the future, in what would be the follow-up to 2009’s Glenn Hughes Alive Drive.

He adds: “I think that before the end of next year I’ll do something solo. There are so many things going on at the moment and I do miss making solo albums. There will definitely be a time when I’ll go back to doing that.”

Earlier this year, Hughes revealed he stuggled through a “dark and strange” recovery following heart surgery in 2013.

Nov 28: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 29: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 01: Birmingham LG Arena

Dec 02: London Wembley Arena

Dec 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 05: Planet Rockstock