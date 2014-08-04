Bonham bows out of California Breed

Jason Bonham has bowed out of California Breed, the band he formed with Glenn Hughes, ahead of their debut UK tour.

And although it’s not confirmed the move is permanent, the drummer has suggested he won’t be back.

Former Queens Of The Stone Age sticksman Joey Castillo has been named as his replacement “for all upcoming dates.” The three-piece, which also includes young guitarist Andrew Watt, add in a statement: “It became clear that Jason’s professional commitments would prevent him from being able to tour with the band.”

Bonham is currently touring the US with Sammy Hagar and he’s been involved in tentative rehearsals with Phil Collins. The son of Led Zeppelin icon John Bonham says via Facebook: “I love those guys – but it wasn’t going to work out for me. I will support them as I love the band I helped create, and Joey is great. Good luck, guys.”

Hughes, who worked with Bonham in supergroup Black Country Communion before it collapsed amid arguments over touring, says: “We’re just excited to play live, to tour, to be in front of and with our fans. We’re very proud of our debut record and we can’t wait to share it, live and loud, with you.” He predicts: “Our shows will be off the chain.”

California Breed’s self-titled record was released in May, after Hughes lived through a “dark and strange” recovery from heart surgery. They open for Slash during his UK run starting at the end of November.

Nov 28: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 29: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 01: Birmingham LG Arena

Dec 02: London Wembley Arena

Dec 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 05: Planet Rockstock