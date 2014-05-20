California Breed: California Breed

California Breed finds Glenn Hughes in imperious form.

On this debut, the hard-rocking soul mover nails his freak flag to a post-Zeppelin juggernaut. He revisits the bluster of BCC’s Afterglow and revels in his partnership with Jason Bonham, while showcasing young guitarist Andrew Watt.

This is ball-busting rock framed by an incredibly busy production, with a big sonic impact and an imposing wall of sound. There’s no denying Hughes’ visceral performance on Sweet Tea, the burgeoning Chemical Rain, the sweeping single Midnight Oil and the explosive The Grey. The tension between the sludgy riffs and melody of Invisible and Scars is resolved by the perfect book-end of Breathe. Chickenfoot have been here before, but Hughes has realised his own vision.

Via Frontiers