Bush, Motorhead, Death and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

This time next week we're guessing you'll be sat in a tent at Download festival. We're already bouncing at our desks with excitement and have even set up a portaloo in the office in preparation, but there's nothing like a round of heavy music to really get you in the mood.

And tonight we’re treating you with three hours of huge tunes including choice cuts from Bush’s debut record, as well as some of our favourites from Motörhead, Anathema, Death, Hatebreed, Overkill, Pop Evil, Annihilator, Turbonegro and Sleep.

And tonight we won’t be talking, we’ll be arguing because we’re badasses. We’ll be arguing about concept album and what is, in fact, the greatest concept album of all time. Pink Floyd’s The Wall? Mastodon’s Leviathan? Rush’s 2112? Or, is it the incredible Steptacular album by Steps? The story told in those 14 songs are Pulitzer prize winning…

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.