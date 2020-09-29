Burton C Bell quits Fear Factory, hits out at band’s “toxic drama”

Fear Factory’s recent history has had more twists than a soap opera, and it’s now taken another lurch into the unknown as vocalist Burton C Bell has announced his exit from the band.

Just three weeks ago, guitarist Dino Cazares announced that Fear Factory would be releasing their first original material in six years, believed to be the Monolith album he and Bell completed in 2018, but Bell’s statement, announcing his departure from the band he co-founded in 1989, has left the band’s future in question once again.

Bell’s full statement is as follows:

“I consider myself a private person, preferring to keep my personal business to myself and trusted loved ones. I make my public statements with thoughtful intent, never deviating from the truth, in spite of the consistent series of dishonest representations and unfounded accusations from past and present band members; a toxic drama I choose to not be part of.

“The past several years have been profoundly agonizing, with these members bleeding my passion with depraved deceit. As a direct consequence of their greed, these three have dragged me through the unjust, judicial system, resulting in the legal attrition that has financially crippled me.

“In the end, these three members have taken possession of my principal livelihood. However, they will never take my 30-year legacy as the beating heart of the machine. A legacy that no other member, past or present, can ever claim.

“So, it is after considerable, contemplative soul searching that I have come to the realization that I cannot align myself with someone whom I do not trust, nor respect. Therefore, I am announcing to my fans my departure from Fear Factory, to focus all my energy and attention toward the continuing success for Ascension of The Watchers, and all my future endeavors.

“I am very proud of the Ascension Of The Watchers’ latest album, Apocyrpha. The writing and recording process for Apocyrpha has been a truly cathartic and artistic journey of exploration and growth for me. Reigniting my passions for my writing, allowing my music to flourish, enabling my soul to soar, saving me from the real hell that engulfed a significant part of my daily life. Collaborating with talented, kindred spirits has truly created an inspirational environment of support and mutual respect, a spirit I have missed for a very long time.

“I would like to thank all of my fans for their continued support throughout my career. I am very proud of my achievements, but, it is time for me to move forward. Now I look to the future with open eyes, open mind and open heart, as my artistic path strives for even greater success in music, writing and my art. It’s true, ‘The end is always the beginning.’ The soul is free from the machine.”

Dino Cazares has yet to offer a detailed response to Bell’s departure, but he has taken to Twitter to declare Fear Factory “alive and well’, and promised that a statement will be forthcoming. “I look at this as a really big opportunity to give someone else a chance,” the guitarist adds.