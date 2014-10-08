Burnt Belief gear up for Etymology

Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and guitarist Jon Durant will release their second Burnt Belief album Etymology, on October 21 via Alchemy Records.

They’ve described the 12-track title as an “expansion and natural evolution” from their 2012 self-titled debut.

Alchemy say: “While retaining the strong sonic identity laid down on Burnt Belief, Etymology features the additional input of three marvellous drummers, Vinny Sabatino, Dean McCormick and Jose Duque, to complement and reinforce the programmed electronic rhythms.

“The album is further enhanced by sensitive, deep electric violin performances from Steve Bingham, also known for his evocative work with No-Man.”

Edwin told Prog in 2012: “For some time I’ve been interested in understanding peoples’ beliefs: where they come from, what they’re willing to ignore in order to maintain them. That aspect of cognitive dissonance, especially with regards to the split between science and religion, is fascinating to me.

“I really want to take the listeners on a journey, to explore within themselves what they really believe, and why. And, hopefully, when they get to the end, they can let go and realise that life is precious and amazing.”

