Buried In Verona unleash Extraction video

Aussie mosh merchants Buried In Verona are premiering their new video exclusively with Metal Hammer, taken from new album Vultures Above, Lions Below.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the Extraction, frontman Brett Anderson says it’s about “taking yourself out of a bad or negative situation. It’s a journey from feeling suffocated by a situation – depression, alcoholism etc – and getting yourself free of it.”

“The clip itself shows the contrast of the white pure room of positivity and the dark negative space with the horrible war footage being projected onto us,” he continues. “There is an internal war going on for many people out there, and this song and clip expresses the fight to get out of the dark space and into the light and into a positive state of mind. The idea came up when I was explaining the lyrics and concept for the rest of the guys, and we thought the visuals fitted perfectly with the song’s meaning and message.”

Vultures Above, Lions Below is out now, via UNFD.