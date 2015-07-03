Buried In Verona take on Vultures and Lions

Buried In Verona will release their fifth album next month.

The Australian metalcore outfit will issue Vultures Above, Lions Below on August 7 via UNFD. After years of turmoil and lineup changes, the band say they are stronger than ever ahead of the album launch.

As well as revealing the album artwork and tracklist, Buried In Verona have also issued a video for the track Can’t Be Unsaid.

Vocalist Brett Anderson remains the only original member of the band. He’s joined by guitarists Richie Newman and Mick Harris, bassist Brandon Martel and drummer James Swanson.

Newman says: “This whole album is the album we have always wanted to write. It’s the most honest representation of who we are as people. We’ve been through hell and back in a lot of aspects of our lives, and this is the end result.”

Vultures Above, Lions Below tracklist