Bulletbelt release new video for Faster Than Death

Building on the feverish momentum of their latest full-length, Nine Centuries, New Zealand’s incendiary black metallers Bulletbelt are premiering the video for their brand-new track, Faster Than Death, right here at Metal Hammer.

Directed and filmed by Amber Beaton, Faster Than Death introduces new vocalist Scott Spatcher-Harrison, a longtime veteran of the New Zealand metal scene. Their latest video boasts all of the paint-peeling riffs, blackened thrash tempos and grim, sleep-disturbing imagery that have become standard issue for the band, who famously penned the ferocious title track for uber heavy metal horror flick Deathgasm.

Bulletbelt's latest album Nine Centuries is out now.