Bulletbelt premiere new video for Sniper

New Zealand’s blackened metallers Bulletbelt are premiering their new video for Sniper exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Bulletbelt came screeching into the global metal audience’s consciousness last year when they provided the soundtrack for uber heavy metal horror flick Deathgasm. And now they’re back with a suitably gruesome video with Sniper, full of OTT bloodsplats and wild gunfire – what more could you want?

Bulletbelt just rounded off a tour of Australia and New Zealand with Toxic Holocaust – find out more on Facebook.

Latest album Rise Of The Banshee is out now.