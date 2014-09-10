Bullet get on their bikes for Flying High promo

Swedish hard rockers Bullet have released a video for their track Riding High.
The track is taken from their fifth album Storm Of Blades, out now via Nuclear Blast.
The band say: “This is a fast and heavy back-to-the-roots album. A lot of the feeling Bullet had in the beginning is there but with a up-to-date sound and craftsmanship.”
In the video for Riding High, frontman Hell Hofer can be seen trying his hand at motocross, with mixed results.
Storm Of Blades tracklist
- Uprising 2. Storm Of Blades 3. Riding High 4. Tornado 5. Hawk Eyes 6. This One’s For You 7. Hammer Down 8. It’s On 9. Crossfire 10. Run With The Hunted 11. Coming In Loud (digipack bonus)