Bullet get on their bikes for Flying High promo

Swedish hard rockers Bullet have released a video for their track Riding High.

The track is taken from their fifth album Storm Of Blades, out now via Nuclear Blast.

The band say: “This is a fast and heavy back-to-the-roots album. A lot of the feeling Bullet had in the beginning is there but with a up-to-date sound and craftsmanship.”

In the video for Riding High, frontman Hell Hofer can be seen trying his hand at motocross, with mixed results.

Storm Of Blades tracklist