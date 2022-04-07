Bullet For My Valentine releasing new single this Friday

Despite having only released an album last year, Bullet For My Valentine have more new material in the tank

Bullet For My Valentine are releasing a brand new single tomorrow, Friday April 8. In a post on Instagram unveiled last night, the Welsh metal heavyweights revealed a cheeky snippet of new music with the caption: "Omen. The new single. Coming this Friday. Be ready."

The release of Omen may surprise some Bullet For My Valentine fans given that their critically acclaimed, self-titled seventh studio album was only released last year. Eagle-eyed Metal Hammer readers will, however, have suspected something might be coming sooner rather than later - as revealed in a Hammer cover feature late last year, frontman Matt Tuck confirmed that the band had already been working on more new material, and were considering dropping the tracks as one-off singles.

“We seem to be on a creative roll right now,” he explained. “Every time we go in the studio something cool happens.” 

2021 proved to be a flagship year for the band, having headlined Download Pilot to mark their first outdoor UK festival headline show.  “I didn’t miss playing in front of an audience until that point,” Matt admitted. “We’ve been doing this for so long that you forget how cool it is. Then we got out there and it was, like, ‘This is fucking good.’”

When asked if he thinks Bullet could still one day headline the 'real' Download - the Pilot edition took placed on a reduced, 10,000-capacity site - the frontman hedged his bets somewhat.

 “If the day comes where we get asked back to headline, that’ll be great,” he answered. “Just being asked to do that one was an amazing experience.”

Listen to the snippet from Omen below.

