Bullet For My Valentine plot series of HMV signing sessions

Bullet For My Valentine have announced four signing sessions at HMV stores in England and Wales to celebrate the launch of their new album Gravity.

The follow-up to 2015’s Venom will arrive on June 29 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records, with the band set to appear in London, Newcastle, Birmingham and Cardiff.

The first session in London will also see the band play an exclusive in-store performance before they meet fans, while all four events will allow fans to pick up signed copies of the new album.

Vocalist and guitarist Matt Tuck says: "Over the last 12 months, I’ve been thinking about the word ‘contemporary’ a lot and I feel this is a contemporary record. It’s not an old school, heart-on-your-sleeve influences thing.

“We’ve done that, so let’s move forward and make the band more interesting. We don’t want to alienate anyone, but we don’t want to write the same shit anymore.

“Metalheads will enjoy this – I actually feel the softer electronic parts make the heavy moments even more crushing. It’s about engaging the listener and taking them on a journey, messing with their heads a bit.”

To attend any of the four signing events and to find out further information, visit the HMV website.

Bullet For My Valentine HMV appearances

Jul 02: London Oxford St - 6pm. Live & signing

Jul 03: Newcastle - 5:30pm (signing)

Jul 04: Birmingham - 5:30pm (signing)

Jul 05: Cardiff - 5:30pm(signing)