Matt Tuck performs first air, sea and land gig

Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck has performed the world’s first ever continuous air, sea and land show in Lyngsfjord, North Norway.

The vocalist performed in freefall from a helicopter, on a speed boat across the Lyngsfjord and on a sled pulled by huskies. He was joined by three friends, who listened to him via headphones.

After the gig, Tuck says: “I’ve played some incredible gigs around the world, but that was right up there, literally. Jager’s Ice Cold Gig was one of the very best and definitely the most extreme.

“It was my first skydiving experience, so dealing with the excitement and nerves — even before you add in the ruthless cold — was intense, but totally worth it.

“It’s awesome to say you did a world’s first in music, but to do it with my best mates, the guys who were there with me from the beginning, made it unforgettable.”

BFMV released a video for track Worthless last month, taken from their latest album Venom. Tuck previously hinted that the band might release a five-track EP this year.

The Welsh outfit are also set to play three shows in Japan next month, with UK dates scheduled in November and December.

Apr 12: Nakamura Zepp Nagoya, Japan

Apr 13: Osaka Namba Hatch, Japan

Apr 15: Tokyo Studio Coast, Japan

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 03: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

May 05: Richmond National, VA

May 06: Chattanooga Track29, TN

May 07: Concord Charlotte Motor Speedway, NC

May 09: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre, NY

May 10: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 11: Huntington Paramount, NY

May 13: South Bend CLub Fever, IN

May 14: Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel, IA

May 15: Green Bay Watering Hole, WI

May 17: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 18: Grand Rapids Intersection Lounge, MI

May 20: Columbus MAPFRE Stadium, OH

May 21: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

May 23: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

May 24: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

May 25: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

May 27: Pryor Creek Catch The Fever Music, OK

May 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 03: Bayyernstrase Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 08: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 09: Matten Bei Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 11: Tampere South Park Festival, Finland

Jun 14: Moscow Stadium Live Club, Russia

Jun 15: St Petersburg A2, Russia