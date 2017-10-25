Bullet For My Valentine give studio update

Bullet For My Valentine have confirmed that they’ll begin recording their sixth studio album next month.

They’re reported to have begun work on the follow-up to 2015’s Venom back in the summer. And with an appearance at Knotfest Mexico scheduled for this weekend and a run of North American shows planned for early next year with Avenged Sevenfold and Breaking Benjamin, Bullet For My Valentine are wasting no time in preparing their new album.

They say on Instagram: “Final day of pre-production tomorrow before we head off to Mexico on Thursday for the final show of 2017.

“It’s been an intense few months of writing, rewriting and demoing our asses off. We start recording album six from November 6.

Earlier this year, the Welsh outfit released the DVD/Blu-ray Live From Brixton: Chapter Two, which was captured during the band’s consecutive sold-out shows in London in December last year.

The two shows saw Bullet For My Valentine revisit their 2005 debut album The Poison.

Find a list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Oct 28: Toluca Knotfest Mexico, Mexico

Jan 12: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 14: Grand Rapids The Van Andel Arena, MI

Jan 16: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Jan 17: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Jan 19: Quebec Centre Videotron, QC

Jan 21: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Jan 22: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Jan 24: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Jan 25: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Jan 27: Sioux Falls Denny Sandford Premier Center, SD

Jan 31: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Feb 02: North Little Rock Verizon Center, AR

Feb 03: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Feb 06: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Feb 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Feb 09: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Feb 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Feb 14: Saskatoon SakTel Centre, SK

Feb 15: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Feb 17: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum, BC

