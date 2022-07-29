Bullet For My Valentine get emotional on brooding new single No More Tears To Cry

Bullet For My Valentine have dropped a new single, No More Tears To Cry, lifted from the deluxe version of their current self-titled album, scheduled to arrive on August 5 via Spinefarm/Search And Destroy.

The Welsh metal heavyweights' forthcoming release will feature four additional new tracks, including the previously-released Omen and Stitches, the latter of which has only previously been available as a Japanese exclusive. A vinyl pressing will launch on November 11.

No More Tears To Cry is a darkly brooding track that centres around metal health struggles, and sees the band taking a lighter, less all-guns-blazing approach during numerous heartfelt moments.

Announcing the new single, the band declare: "We're super happy to announce our new single No More Tears is out now!!

"The song is a dark but colourful story about dealing with mental health struggles. Musically the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar...”

In other news, Bullet For My Valentine are due to head off on a 10-date UK headline tour next year, alongside Atreyu and Jinjer. Kicking off on February 26 in Cambridge, Matt Tuck and co. will continue on to Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle and more before signing off on March 11 with a performance in London's Roundhouse.

Of the tour, the band declared on social media: “UK! We’re coming back for more. These shows are going to be carnage. Be there!” Tickets are available now.

Listen to No More Tears To Cry below and be sure to check back for updates on its accompanying soon-to-be-released video.

The expanded version of Bullet For My Valentine will feature the following tracklist:



1. Parasite

2. Knives

3. My Reverie

4. No Happy Ever After

5. Can't Escape The Waves

6. Bastards

7. Rainbow Veins

8. Shatter

9. Paralysed

10. Death By A Thousand Cuts

11: Omen

12: Stitches

13: No More Tears

14: Step Out From The Inside

15: This Means War