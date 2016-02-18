Buckcherry issue Feeling Never Dies video

Buckcherry have released a music video for The Feeling Never Dies.

The reworked version of their 2015 track features country singer Gretchen Wilson, who won a Grammy Award in 2004 for her single Redneck Woman.

It’s the second bonus track lifted from the digital deluxe edition of their latest record Rock N Roll after they streamed Cannonball earlier this month.

Vocalist Josh Todd tells Rolling Stone Country: “There aren’t too many duets anymore and we love country music.

“Gretchen was the perfect fit and we are fired up to get this track out there.”

Buckcherry are set to hit Australia, New Zealand and Japan next month before returning to the US for a string of shows in April.

Feb 18: Agoura Hills Canyon Club, CA

Feb 19: Big Bear Lake Cave, CA

Feb 20: Las Vegas Foundry at SLS, NV

Mar 03: Cape Coral Dixie Roadhouse, FL

Mar 04: Ormond Beach Jesters Live at Destination Daytona, FL

Mar 05: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Mar 13: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Mar 14: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 15: West End Max Watt’s Brisbane, Australia

Mar 19: Fremantle Metropolis Fremantle, Australia

Mar 23: Dogenzaka O-East, Japan

Mar 24: Osake umeda Akaso, Japan

Apr 07: Stafford Pub Fountains, TX

Apr 09: Scottsdale Westworld Event Center, AZ

May 01: Orlando Moonstone Music Festival, FL

May 03: Sebastian Captain Hiram’s Resort, FL

May 04: Johns Creek 37 Main, GA

May 06: Washington Howard THeatre, DC

May 11: Libertyville Austins, IL

May 13: Flint Machine Shop, MI

May 21: Green Bay Sandlot, WI

May 27: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA

May 28: Lancaster Mickey’s Bar, OH

Jun 18: Newton Iowa Speedway, IA

Jul 29: Morgantown Mountain Fest Motorcycle Rally, WV

Aug 13: Bozeman Rockin The Rivers, MT