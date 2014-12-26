BTBAM start album in 2 weeks

Between The Buried And Me will start recording their seventh album within the coming fortnight.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence is expected by the middle of 2015 via Metal Blade Records.

The North Carolina outfit report: “In two more weeks we will be reuniting with the master, Jame King, to record our seventh full-length album together. Until then, enjoy the holidays!”

In September the band launched a live companion to The Parallax II, which saw them playing the record in a studio setting. They explained: “We wanted to give our fans an intimate performance – something that made them feel a little closer to us, almost feel like they’re at practice with us.”

Frontman Tommy Rogers last month released his second solo album, Modern World, under his Thomas Giles monicker. The record featured former BTBAM percussionist Will Goodyear and was also produced by King.