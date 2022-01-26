Bryan Adams launches video for optimistic new single Never Gonna Rain

Canada's very own Bryan Adams has launched another single from upcoming album So Happy It Hurts. This time it's the upbeat Never Gonna Rain, which follows previous singles Kick Ass (featuring comedian John Cleese), the title track, and On The Road.

"The ultimate optimist is someone who keeps on expecting the best, even in the face of the worst," says Adams, explaining Never Gonna Rain. "Living in the moment, instead of in fear. Turning the negatives into positives. Taking the rain and turning it into a gift."

The video for the single was directed Adams, and was filmed last November in the loading bay of the Wynn Hotel, Las Vegas, with guitarist Keith Scott on guitar and drummer Pat Steward.

So Happy It Hurts will be available on standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book, two shades of vinyl and various bundles. There's also a limited edition box set which includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book and signed photo. All variants are available from the Bryan Adams webstore.

So Happy It Hurts is released on March 11. Adams tours The UK from May (full dates below).

Bryan Adams UK tour 2022

May 09: London Royal Albert Hall (performing Cuts Like A Knife)

May 10: London Royal Albert Hall (performing Into The Fire)

May 11: London Royal Albert Hall (performing Waking Up The Neighbours)

May 13: Brighton Brighton Centre

May 14: Birmingham Utilita Arena

May 15: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

May 17: Manchester AO Arena

May 18: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

May 20: Newcastle Utilita Arena

May 23: Glasgow SSE Arena

May 26: London The O2 Arena

May 29: Belfast SSE Arena

Jul 05: Durham Emirates Riverside

Jul 06: Kelso Floors Castle

Jul 08: Norwich Blickling Estate

Tickets are on sale now.