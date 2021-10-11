Bryan Adams shares title track from new album So Happy It Hurts, announces UK tour

Bryan Adams will release his fifteenth studio album, So Happy It Hurts, on March 11 via BMG. And you can hear the title track right here.



“The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away,” says the Canadian singer/songwriter. “Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go. The title song So Happy It Hurts is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name, touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”



The album features 12 new songs co-written by the 61-year-old rocker. The album will be available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book and vinyl. An exclusive colour vinyl and a limited edition box set which includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book and signed photo are also available for pre-order.



In support of the album, Adams has announced a UK headline tour for May and July 2022.

The tour will visit:

May 13: Brighton, Brighton Centre

May 14: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

May 15: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

May 17: Manchester, AO Arena

May 18: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

May 20: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

May 23: Glasgow, SSE Arena

May 26: London, The O2 Arena

May 29: Belfast, SSE Arena



Jul 05: Durham, Emirates Riverside

Jul 06: Kelso, Floors Castle

Jul 08: Norwich, Blickling Estate