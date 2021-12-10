Bryan Adams launches new single Kick Ass featuring comedian John Cleese

Bryan Adams has released a new single, Kick Ass. It's taken from the singer's upcoming album So Happy It Hurts, the follow-up to 20219's Shine A Light.

Kick Ass was co-written by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, who previously worked with Adams on 1991's Waking Up The Neighbours and 1996's 18 Til I Die, and has co-written a number of other songs with Adams over the years. It also features an ominous, spoken word introduction from comedian and Monty Python/Fawlty Towers star John Cleese.

"Kick Ass begins with a John Cleese introductory sermon which sums up the song," proclaims Adams. "There’s not enough rock and roll in the world… end of! More guitars, more drums, join hands… let's rock."

And so say all of us.

Adams launched the title track of the album as a single in October, and late last month he released a video for another song, On The Road, also written with Lange. The latter was released to coincide with the launch of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which features photographs from Adams.

The iconic Pirelli calendar launched in 1964, and has been shot by such renowned photographers as Terrence Donovan, Helmut Newton, Herb Ritts, Terry Richardson, Karl Lagerfeld, Bruce Weber, Mario Testino and Annie Leibovitz, while Adams' models for his shoots included Iggy Pop, Rita Ora, Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson and St Vincent.

So Happy It Hurts will be available on standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book, two shades of vinyl and various bundles. There's also a limited edition box set which includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book and signed photo. All variants are available from the Bryan Adams webstore.

So Happy It Hurts is released on March 11. Adam tours The UK from May (full dates below).

Bryan Adams UK tour 2022

May 09: London Royal Albert Hall (performing Cuts Like A Knife)

May 10: London Royal Albert Hall (performing Into The Fire)

May 11: London Royal Albert Hall (performing Waking Up The Neighbours)

May 13: Brighton Brighton Centre

May 14: Birmingham Utilita Arena

May 15: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

May 17: Manchester AO Arena

May 18: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

May 20: Newcastle Utilita Arena

May 23: Glasgow SSE Arena

May 26: London The O2 Arena

May 29: Belfast SSE Arena

Jul 05: Durham Emirates Riverside

Jul 06: Kelso Floors Castle

Jul 08: Norwich Blickling Estate

Tickets are on sale now.