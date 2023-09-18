Bryan Adams launches Live At The Royal Albert Hall box set

Bryan Adams is to release a box set of his three-night residency at London's historic Royal Albert Hall. The recordings were made in May 2022 on Adams' So Happy It Hurts tour, when the opening half of each RAH performance was dedicated to a specific album. The first night saw Adams play Cuts Like A Knife, while subsequent evenings were devoted to Into The Fire and Waking Up The Neighbours.

Now those album sets are being made available across two physical formats: a vinyl set that includes the 35 songs on 4LPs plus Blu-Ray DVD, and a four CD plus Blu-Ray DVD edition. Both sets are accompanied by a 32-page photo book, and are available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.

Bryan Adams is also the guest editor of the current edition of Classic Rock. In the issue, Adams is interviewed about his career, interviews Rod Stewart, curates features about The Zombies, Grace Potter, Paul Rogers, Max Webster and peace songs, and shares a gallery of his best photographs.

Classic Rock, guest-edited by Bryan Adams, is available to order online.

(Image credit: BMG)

Bryan Adams - Live At The Royal Albert Hall tracklist

Cuts Like A Knife (Night One)

The Only One

Take Me Back

This Time

I'm Ready [Long Form Version]

What's It Gonna Be

Don't Leave Me Lonely

Let Him Know

The Best Was Yet To Come

Cuts Like A Knife [Long Form Version]

Straight From The Heart

Into The Fire (Night Two)

Into The Fire

Heat Of The Night

Victim Of Love

Another Day

Native Son

Only The Strong Survive

Rebel

Remembrance Day

Hearts On Fire

Home Again

Waking Up The Neighbours (Night 3)

Is Your Mama Gonna Miss Ya?

Hey Honey - I’m Packin' You In!

Can’t Stop This Thing We Started

Thought I’d Died And Gone To Heaven

Not Guilty

Vanishing

House Arrest

Do I Have To Say The Words?

There Will Never Be Another Tonight

All I Want Is You

Depend On Me

Touch The Hand

If You Wanna Leave Me (Can I Come Too?)

Don’t Drop That Bomb On Me

(Everything I Do) I Do It For You