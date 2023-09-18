Bryan Adams launches Live At The Royal Albert Hall box set

Bryan Adams is to release a box set of his three-night residency at London's historic Royal Albert Hall. The recordings were made in May 2022 on Adams' So Happy It Hurts tour, when the opening half of each RAH performance was dedicated to a specific album. The first night saw Adams play Cuts Like A Knife, while subsequent evenings were devoted to Into The Fire and Waking Up The Neighbours.
Now those album sets are being made available across two physical formats: a vinyl set that includes the 35 songs on 4LPs plus Blu-Ray DVD, and a four CD plus Blu-Ray DVD edition. Both sets are accompanied by a 32-page photo book, and are available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.
Bryan Adams is also the guest editor of the current edition of Classic Rock. In the issue, Adams is interviewed about his career, interviews Rod Stewart, curates features about The Zombies, Grace Potter, Paul Rogers, Max Webster and peace songs, and shares a gallery of his best photographs.
Classic Rock, guest-edited by Bryan Adams, is available to order online.
Bryan Adams - Live At The Royal Albert Hall tracklist
Cuts Like A Knife (Night One)
The Only One
Take Me Back
This Time
I'm Ready [Long Form Version]
What's It Gonna Be
Don't Leave Me Lonely
Let Him Know
The Best Was Yet To Come
Cuts Like A Knife [Long Form Version]
Straight From The Heart
Into The Fire (Night Two)
Into The Fire
Heat Of The Night
Victim Of Love
Another Day
Native Son
Only The Strong Survive
Rebel
Remembrance Day
Hearts On Fire
Home Again
Waking Up The Neighbours (Night 3)
Is Your Mama Gonna Miss Ya?
Hey Honey - I’m Packin' You In!
Can’t Stop This Thing We Started
Thought I’d Died And Gone To Heaven
Not Guilty
Vanishing
House Arrest
Do I Have To Say The Words?
There Will Never Be Another Tonight
All I Want Is You
Depend On Me
Touch The Hand
If You Wanna Leave Me (Can I Come Too?)
Don’t Drop That Bomb On Me
(Everything I Do) I Do It For You