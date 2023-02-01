Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett

Bryan Adams has announced a run of US shows this summer. The So Happy It Hurts tour will take in 26 dates, beginning with a show at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD, on June 6, before winding its way across the continent and finishing at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, on July 25.

Support at all shows will come from Joan Jett, who spent much of last summer on the road as part of Motley Crue and Def Leppard's drama-packed Stadium Tour package.

Tickets for the So Happy It Hurts tour are available now (opens in new tab) using the presale code 'SOHAPPYUSA'.

Adams is currently playing a residency at the Encore Theater at the Wynn, Las Vegas, and will head to Asia in March for a run of shows in Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Thailand. More deatails are available at Adams' website (opens in new tab).

Jun 06: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Jun 07: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 09: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 10: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jun 11: Uncasville Mohegan Arena, CT

Jun 13: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Jun 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jun 15: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Jun 17: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 18: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Jun 20: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Jun 21: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jun 28: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

Jun 29: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jul 01: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Jul 02: Roset Allstate Arena, IL

Jul 03: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 06: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Jul 07: Salt Lake City Maverik Center, UT

Jul 25: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Jul 26: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jul 28: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA

Jul 29: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jul 30: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Aug 02: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Aug 03: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

