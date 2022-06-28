Brutus return with crushing new single Dust, announce UK tour

Brutus have returned with the stunning new single Dust.

Written as part of their forthcoming new album sessions, Dust serves as the band's first new music since 2020, when the stand-alone track Sand emerged. Information on Brutus' future projects will be provided soon.

Of the new release, the band explain in a joint statement: "Dust was born out of the frustration of having friends with demands and expectations that were way too high.

"It’s a song about being at breaking point; pissed off about everything and everyone. Dust is honest, direct and unfiltered. It’s a very special and personal song for us, which is why we wanted this to be the first new song for people to hear.”

To mark the new release, Brutus have announced a run of UK shows this winter, their first tour in more than three years.



Kicking off on November 16 in Bristol, the band will continue on to Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Brighton, before signing off in London on November 22.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale at 10am on June 30 via the band's website.

Listen below:

Nov 16: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 17: Manchester Rebellion

Nov 18: Glasgow Audio

Nov 19: Leeds Lending Room

Nov 21: Brighton Patterns

Nov 22: London The Garage