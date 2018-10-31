Brutai release new Stranger Things-inspired single Upside Down

Young British prog metallers Brutai have released a brand new single. Upside Down, which you can listen to below, has been inspired by the smash hit TV show Stranger Things, right down to the artwork for the new single. The

“Upside Down is semi-inspired by the series Stranger Things," singer Felix Lawrie tells Prog. "It relates to people being in situations that they can’t see a way out of, and it’s about asking people for help. It’s about being in an ‘upside down’ universe and seeing the world through someone else’s eyes. Empathy is the core emotion we hope people take away from this. The soundscapes are somewhat eerie and we felt Halloween was the perfect time to launch this track as an interlude to our new material from album two.”

Brutai will also play the Incendia Christmas party at London 229 on December 7, alongside Temples From Mars, The Five Hundred and As Everything Unfolds, plus a DJ set from Prog editor Jerry Ewing.