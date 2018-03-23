Bruce Springsteen extends Broadway residency

Bruce Springsteen has added an extra 81 dates to his Broadway residency.

The Boss has been playing the Springsteen On Broadway shows at New York’s 960-capacity Walter Kerr Theatre since October last year.

And with demand for seats high, the run will now continue until December 15, with tickets for the newly-announced shows going on sale from March 28 at 11am ET through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

A statement reads: “In order to recognise the tremendous number of fans who previously participated but have not had the opportunity to shop for tickets, for this onsale, only fans who previously registered, and have not purchased tickets, will be eligible to receive an invitation to the onsale. Eligible fans will receive additional information on Monday, March 26 to prepare in advance.”

Explaining the decision to perform on Broadway, Springsteen previously said: “I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible. I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theatres which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind.

“In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.

“My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

For a full list of dates and details of how to get tickets, visit the Springsteen On Broadway website.

