Bruce Dickinson is playing a “secret show” at a legendary venue this Friday: “Not so secret anymore.”

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has announced that he and his solo band will be playing a secret, intimate show this week.

The singer revealed in an Instagram post earlier today (April 10) that he’ll be playing at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, California, on Friday (April 12).

Tickets will be available at the box office of the 500-capacity club on the morning of the show from 10am local time.

Dickinson said in his Instagram post (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): “Oh my god, here we are in rehearsals with the House Band Of Hell, which is actually what is gonna be at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on Friday. Secret show, not secret anymore.”

He continued: “10 o’clock Friday morning, tickets go on sale. And when you turn up at the box office, you never know who you might meet. But anyway, never mind. So we’re gonna be there.”

Dickinson added that he and his bandmates “are absolutely stoked for this show”, to the point that “we were ready a week ago”.

“I’ve been trying to calm them down. Honestly, it's like having a lot of strange horny animals,” he joked.

The Whisky A Go Go concert will be the first show of Bruce Dickinson’s 2024 world tour, which kicks off properly at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California, on April 15.

The full list of dates Dickinson has planned is available below, and tickets are on sale now.

Dickinson will be on the road to promote his new solo album The Mandrake Project, released in March by BMG.

Metal Hammer gave The Mandrake Project a glowing 9/10 review.

Journalist Chris Chantler wrote: “The Mandrake Project demands and rewards total absorption into its kaleidoscopic sound picture.

Multiple strands of Bruce’s solo career are drawn together throughout. There’s the accessible hard rock of 1990’s Tattooed Millionaire, the ambitious versatility of 1994’s Balls To Picasso, the snappy cosmic prog of 1996’s Skunkworks – as well as the profound, elegant metal classicism that is the man’s primary skillset – with lyrical references to old songs adding to the cohesive, celebratory vibe.”

Apr 15: The Observatory Santa Ana, USA

Apr 18: Diana Theater, Guadalajara, Mexico

Apr 20: Pepsi Theatre, Mexico City, Mexico

Apr 24: Live Curitiba, Curitiba, Brazil

Apr 25: Pepsi On Stage, Porto Alegre, Brazil

Apr 27: Opera Hall, Brasilia, Brazil

Apr 28: Arena Hall, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Apr 30: Qualistage, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May 02: Quinta Linda, Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

May 04: Vibra, Sao Paulo, Brazil

May 18: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

May 19: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

May 21: Swansea Arena, UK

May 23: Nottingham Rock City, UK

May 24: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

May 26: Paris L’Olympia, France

May 28: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

May 29: Groningen De Oosterport, Netherlands

Jun 01: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Jun 03: Bucharest Arenale Romane, Romania

Jun 05-08: Gdansk Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 05-08: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Jun 16: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Norway

Jun 17: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Jun 19-22: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Mannheim Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Germany

Jun 25: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Jun 27-30: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 03-06: Ballenstedt Rockharz Open Air, Germany

Jul 05: Rome Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Italy

Jul 06: Vincenza Bassano Del Grappa Metal Park, Italy

Jul 09: Koln E-Werk, Germany

Jul 13: Zagreb Hala, Croatia

Jul 16: Sofia Kolodrum Arena, Bulgaria

Jul 19: Istanbul Kucukciftlik Park, Turkey