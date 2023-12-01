Bruce Dickinson reveals The Mandrake Project release date, track listing and album art

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has revealed further information on his upcoming seventh solo album, The Mandrake Project.

The album will be released on March 1, 2024, via BMG, it has been revealed, and has 10 tracks. Full track listing and artwork are available below.

Dickinson released the eight-minute music video for the lead single of The Mandrake Project, Afterglow Of Ragnarok, yesterday (November 30).

“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” the singer commented when the single was announced on November 6. “As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it… but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”

The Mandrake Project will be accompanied by a graphic novel series, created by Dickinson and Marvel/DC Comics writer Tony Lee, with original artwork by 2000AD, Robin and Catwoman illustrator Staz Johnson. 12 volumes will be released quarterly, starting on January 17, then compiled into three annual graphic novel issues.

The Mandrake Project contains a song called Eternity Has Failed, a Dickinson composition that first appeared on Iron Maiden’s 2015 album The Book Of Souls under the title If Eternity Should Fail.

A demo version of the song appears as the b-side of the Afterglow Of Ragnarok vinyl single, which is out today (December 1) and also contains a prequel comic to the Mandrake Project series.

Dickinson will extensively tour Europe in spring and summer to promote The Mandrake Project. See below for dates, as well as the album’s track listing and album art.

After touring The Mandrake Project, Dickinson will continue the Future Past tour with Iron Maiden, playing a run of North American shows. Dates are also available below.

Bruce Dickinson – The Mandrake Project track listing

Afterglow Of Ragnarok

Many Doors To Hell

Rain On The Graves

Resurrection Men

Fingers In The Wounds

Eternity Has Failed

Mistress Of Mercy

Face In The Mirror

Shadow Of The Gods

Sonata (Immortal Beloved)

Bruce Dickinson – The Mandrake Project European Tour

May 18: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

May 19: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

May 21: Swansea Arena, UK

May 23: Nottingham Rock City, UK

May 24: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

May 26: Paris L’Olympia, France

May 28: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

May 29: Groningen De Oosterport, Netherlands

Jun 01: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Jun 03: Bucharest Arenale Romane, Romania

Jun 05-08: Gdansk Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 05-08: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Jun 16: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Norway

Jun 17: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Jun 19-22: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Mannheim Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Germany

Jun 25: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Jun 27-30: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 03-06: Ballenstedt Rockharz Open Air, Germany

Jul 05: Rome Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Italy

Jul 06: Vincenza Bassano Del Grappa Metal Park, Italy

Jul 09: Koln E-Werk, Germany

Jul 13: Zagreb Hala, Croatia

Jul 16: Sofia Kolodrum Arena, Bulgaria

Jul 19: Istanbul Kucukciftlik Park, Turkey

Tickets are on sale now.

Oct 04: San Diego North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre, CA

Oct 05: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena, NV

Oct 08: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 12: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 14: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 27: Quebec Videotron Arena, QC

Oct 30: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Nov 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 02: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Nov 06: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 09: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MA

Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Tickets are on sale now.