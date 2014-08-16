Bronto Skylift reveal Date With A Ghoul

Bronto Skylift will release their second album Date With A Ghoul in September.
The Glasgow two-piece – Niall Strachan and Iain Stewart – release the follow-up to 2010’s The White Crow on September 15. An album launch party is being held at Glasgow’s Nice ‘N Sleazy on September 11.
They have also unveiled a video for the album’s opening track Bird Catcher/Eater.
The album was recorded at Glasgow’s Chem19 Studios.
Date With A Ghoul tracklist
- Bird Catcher/Eater 2. Highland 3. Cutting Velvet 4. Stormer 5. Shark 6. Palestone 7. Stuff 8. Shit Hoody 9. Best Finishing Move Ever 10. Ham Solo