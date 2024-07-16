Steve Harris's British Lion announce West Coast US shows and first dates in Australia and New Zealand

British Lion, the side-project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, have announced their first live dates on the west coast of the US, as well as debut shows in Australia and New Zealand.

The run of 11 dates kicks off with five shows in Australia before the short hop across the Tasman Sea for a booking at the 400-capacity Parāoa Brewing Co in Whangaparāoa, New Zealand. Two dates in Japan will follow before the long haul across the Pacific to California, where shows in San Diego and Los Angeles will prepare the band for their booking at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. Full dates below.

“We’re really excited to be able to play our first-ever shows in Australia and New Zealand," says Harris. "We’ve been to the US before, but this is our first time to the West Coast! And to top it off, we’ll also be returning to Japan to complete what I’m sure will be a fantastic tour! We look forward to seeing you all on the road!”

Support at all shows apart from Aftershock will come from one-man act Tony Moore’s Awake. Moore, who was a keyboard-playing member of Iron Maiden for long enough to play a single show with the band, at the Bridge House in East London back in 1977, has supported British Lion throughout 2024.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (July 18th) at 10am local from the British Lion website.

Aug 31: Perth Magnet House, Australia

Sep 03: Adelaide Lion Arts Factory, Australia

Sep 05: Melbourne Croxton Bandroom, Australia

Sep 09: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Sep 11: Sydney Manning, Australia

Sep 15: Whangaparāoa Paraoa Brewing Co, New Zealand

Sep 23: Osaka Big Ca, Japan

Sep 25: Tokyo O-East, Japan

Oct 03: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Oct 07: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA

Oct 10: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

(Image credit: British Lion)