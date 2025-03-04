Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes join You Me At Six to play Bite My Tongue in Sheffield

By
published

Sykes guested on the You Me At Six single in 2011 and recaptured that magic onstage during a recent show in his hometown

Oli Sykes performing live with Bring Me The Horizon in 2024 and Josh Franceshi performing with You Me At Six in 2023
(Image credit: Iwi Onodera/Redferns | Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes has reunited with You Me At Six for a shot of emo nostalgia, performing the song Bite My Tongue with the Surrey band during a Sheffield show.

You Me At Six originally tapped Sykes for Bite My Tongue in 2011, letting him handle guest vocals on the track for the album Sinners Never Sleep. On March 3, during a stop on You Me At Six’s farewell UK and Ireland tour at the Octagon Centre in Sykes’ hometown, the Bring Me The Horizon man hopped onstage to help perform the song. Watch footage below.

You Me At Six announced their impending split in May 2024. They confirmed their farewell tour days later, and it’s set to conclude with two huge shows at London’s 12,000-capacity Wembley Arena on April 3 and 4. See the remaining dates below.

During an interview with Kerrang!, vocalist Josh Franceschi said the band were breaking up because they’d done “everything [they] wanted” to during their near-20-year career.

“We always wanted to go out on our own terms,” he said. “No one’s in the dark about what’s happening, and that means we can enjoy it more. If we were to rock up to Slam Dunk [festival 2024], and be like, ‘This was our last gig, see you later,’ drop the mic and walk off… I think we’re better than that. And I want people to remember our band as being their band. We owe them some respect.”

While You Me At Six are winding things down, Bring Me The Horizon’s schedule is beginning to ramp back up. Though Sykes said that the pop-metalcore band may go on hiatus in the not-too-distant future, they recently released a cover of Oasis classic Wonderwall that received public endorsement from Liam Gallagher.

They’re also preparing to headline Reading and Leeds festival and will tour the US in the autumn, with support from Motionless In White, The Plot In You and Amira Elfeky. See dates and details via their website.

You Me At Six: Bite My Tongue *Live With Oli Sykes* [Octagon Centre, Sheffield, 3/3/2025] - YouTube You Me At Six: Bite My Tongue *Live With Oli Sykes* [Octagon Centre, Sheffield, 3/3/2025] - YouTube
Watch On

You Me At Six 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates:

Mar 4: Newcastle NX
Mar 6: Dublin 3Olympia
Mar 7: Dublin 3Olympia
Mar 8: Belfast Telegraph Building
Mar 10: Exeter The Great Hall
Mar 11: Cardiff Students’ Union Great Hall
Mar 13: Cardiff Students’ Union Great Hall
Mar 14: Cardiff Students’ Union Great Hall
Mar 15: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Mar 17: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 20: Newcastle NX
Mar 21: Glasgow Barrowlands
Mar 22: Glasgow Barrowlands
Mar 23: Glasgow Barrowlands
Mar 25: Leeds O2 Academy
Mar 26: Leeds O2 Academy
Mar 28: Manchester O2 Apollo
Mar 29: Manchester O2 Apollo
Mar 30: Birmingham O2 Academy
Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Academy
Apr 02: London O2 Academy Brixton
Apr 03: London OVO Arena Wembley
Apr 04: London OVO Arena Wembley

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

