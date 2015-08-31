Bring Me The Horizon announce Euro tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a run of European shows for November.

Oli Sykes and co played the Reading and Leeds festivals over the weekend and will return to the UK for four dates during the trek.

The tour has been set up to support fifth album That’s The Spirit, out on September 11. And they’re offering fans pre-sale ticket codes for the shows if they order the record before 12noon GMT tomorrow (September 1).

They go on early sale at 9am the following day through Ticketmaster. They’ll be supported by Neck Deep, PVRIS and Beartooth on selected dates.

In addition, they’ve teased Avalanche and Doomed from the album. Hear the clips below. BMTH previously released Throne and True Friends from the record.

BMTH will play the Rose Theatre, Kingston Upon Thames on September 6 before heading out on a North American tour.

Nov 02: Munich Tonhalle, Germany Nov 05: Vienna Gasometer, Austria Nov 06: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany Nov 07: Stuttgart LKA-Longhorn, Germany Nov 08: Cologne Palladium, Germany Nov 09: Hannover Capitol, Germany Nov 10: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany Nov 12: Gothenburg Lisebergshallen, Sweden Nov 14: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden Nov 16: Helsinki Cable Factory, Finland Nov 18: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark Nov 19: Hamburg Docks, Germany Nov 20: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany Nov 21: Tilburg O13, Nertherlands Nov 22: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium Nov 25: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK Nov 26: Doncaster The Dome, UK Nov 27: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, UK Nov 28: London Alexandra Palace, UK Dec 04: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine Dec 06: Minsk Sports Palace, Belarus Dec 08: St Petersburg Sibur Arena, Russia Dec 09: Moscow Olympisky, Russia