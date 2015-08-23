Bring Me The Horizon unleash True Friends

Sheffield heavyweights Bring Me The Horizon have dropped another track from their upcoming album That’s The Spirit.

Inspired by a quote from Oscar Wilde, Sykes and co. are taking aim at their ‘true friends’ with the latest single that features no harsh vocals from Oli Sykes. As previously reported, Sykes said of the upcoming record: “This time round the challenge wasn’t just for people to be impressed that a screamer’s learned to sing. We had to come back with something that would be impressive for people who had no idea of the history of the band.”

Bring Me The Horizon will play two UK warm-up shows next week in Liverpool and Oxford ahead of their appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 29 and 30. They’ll then return to North America for a run of dates in October.