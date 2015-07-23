Bring Me The Horizon launch Throne video

Bring Me The Horizon have issued a promo for their latest track Throne.

It’s taken from their fifth album That’s The Spirit, which will be released on September 11 and follows the release of Happy Song and Drown.

Frontman Oli Sykes revealed the album would be a departure from 2013’s Sempiternal – and a deliberate move away from his growling vocal style.

He said: “This time round the challenge wasn’t just for people to be impressed that a screamer’s learned to sing. We had to come back with something that would be impressive for people who had no idea of the history of the band.”

BMTH will play next month’s Reading and Leeds festivals – part of a wider run of dates.

That’s The Spirit tracklist

Doomed 2. Happy Song 3. Throne 4. True Friends 5. Follow You 6. What You Need 7. Avalanche 8. Run 9. Drown 10. Blasphemy 11. Oh No

Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK

Oct 01: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 02: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Oct 03: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 05: New York Terminal 5, NY

Oct 07: Worcester Palladium, MA

Oct 08: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 09: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 10: Chester Monster Energy Rock Allegiance, PA

Oct 12: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Oct 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Oct 14: St Paul Myth Event Center, MN

Oct 16: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 18: Austin Music Hall, TX

Oct 19: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Oct 20: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 22: Mesa Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 24: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, CA

Oct 25: San Bernardino Knotfest, CA