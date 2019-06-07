Brian Wilson postpones tour dates over mental health issues

Brian Wilson has postponed his upcoming US tour dates due to mental health issues.

The Beach Boys co-founder was due to kick off a run of five shows in Atlantic City on June 14, but he’s issued a statement explaining that he’s been feeling “mentally insecure” recently and he’s now heading home to Los Angeles to rest and consult with doctors.

Wilson says: “It is with great regret that I need to postpone my upcoming June tour. It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades. There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey.

“As you may know, in the last year or so I’ve had three surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and I’m physically stronger than I’ve been in a long time.

“However, after my last surgery I started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for a while. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it.

“We're not sure what is causing it, but I do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles.”

Wilson adds: “I had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing. I've been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better.

“But then it crept back and I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why. It’s something I’ve never dealt with before and we cant quite figure it out just yet.

“I’m going to rest, recover and work with my doctors on this.

“I’m looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later in the year. The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can again overcome.”

Find a list of the postponed dates below.

If you need confidential advice or support with mental health issues, contact MIND in the UK or MHA in the US.

Brian Wilson postponed 2019 dates

Jun 14: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena, NJ

Jun 15: Lewiston Art Park MainStage Theatre, NY

Jun 18: Huber Heights The Rose Music Centre, OH

Jun 20: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Center, TN

Jun 21: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Center, TN