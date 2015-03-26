Brian Wilson announces UK tour

Brian Wilson has announced an eight-date UK tour.

He’ll be joined on the live run by America and Edwyn Collins, with the shows kicking off in Liverpool on September 18.

Wilson will release his 11th solo record No Pier Pressure on April 7 via Capitol Records – the follow-up to 2011’s In The Key Of Disney.

The Beach Boys icon has issued a stream of album track Guess You Had To Be There featuring vocalist Kacey Musgraves.

Speaking of her contribution to the song, Wilson tells Rolling Stone: “When it’s good it’s good, when it’s not – do it again. But after three tries, Kacey nailed it. I like the way she just slides over the notes. She has a very cool sound.”

Wilson is also the subject of a biopic titled Love & Mercy which is set for release in the US on June 5. It was directed by Bill Pohlad and stars Paul Dano and John Cusack.

Tickets for the shows go on sale tomorrow (Friday, March 27) at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Sep 18: Liverpool Echo Arena

Sep 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sep 20: London O2 Arena

Sep 22: Birmingham BCA

Sep 23: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Sep 25: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sep 26: Manchester Arena

Sep 27: Glasgow Hydro

No Pier Pressure Tracklist