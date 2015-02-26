Brian Wilson biopic trailed

A trailer has been released for Love & Mercy, the biopic about the life of Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson.

The film debuted at last year’s Toronto Film festival. It was directed by Bill Pohlad and stars Paul Dano who portrays the young Wilson, while John Cusack plays the singer-songwriter in later life.

Speaking about the project in 2013, Wilson told Rolling Stone: “I am thrilled that Paul has signed on to play me during one of my most creative explosions and most fulfilling musical times in my career.

“I still can’t believe how cool it is that my life will be portrayed on the big screen. To have Bill Pohlad as the captain of the Sloop John B is amazing – it just makes me feel so humble.”

Love & Mercy is due for release in the US on June 5, while a UK date has still to be announced.

Wilson will launch 11th solo album No Pier Pressure on April 7 via Capitol Records, featuring guest musicians including Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine, David Marks and Blondie Chaplin.