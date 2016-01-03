Brian Pern returns in trailer

The BBC have released a trailer for the latest adventures of spoof prog star Brian Pern.

The third series, subtitled 45 Years of Prog and Roll, will be broadcast on BBC Four beginning on January 14.

It stars Simon Day as the Thotch frontman and co-writer Rhys Thomas as himself, along with Paul Whitehouse, Nigel Havers, Michael Kitchen, Martin Freeman and others. Rick Wakeman appears as himself alongside a range of other musicians.

The BBC say: “After a year out of the public eye following his heart attack, Brian is making a major comeback. Not only is he appearing on Desert Island Discs and at the the Isle of Wight Festival – he has a new album, a new look and a new wife who is half his age.

“Taking her advice, Brian sacks his picky manager John Farrow by fax and lets her take over. She quickly says yes to every offer going, including an appearance at the Thotch convention cruise with annoying fan club president, Perry.”

Peter Gabriel, one of the main inspirations behind the Pern character, last year said: “It made me laugh a lot – even though it was at my expense.”